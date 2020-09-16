FAIRBURY — One of the drivers expected to be on hand Saturday night at the Fairbury Speedway will be Heyworth’s David Marlow. Marlow will be competing in the $1,000-to-win pro late model feature.

Originally from Sparta, Marlow, one of 10 kids in his family, watched the NASCAR races on TV. Saving up his money, Marlow bought a go kart at the age of nine, turning laps in a field. One of his brothers took him to his first race at the Macon Speedway.

"There was no turning back after that night," laughed Marlow. "About seven years ago, I got the chance to buy a race car and have been at it since."

Just missing the top 10 in points at Farmer City Raceway, Marlow is searching for that first feature win, but tries to keep the fun in the sport. Holding monthly Fan Appreciation get togethers at Farmer City, M14 does his part to help promote the track and sport.

"The fans come out and we have cookouts and show the car," Marlow said of the events. "That is what my highlight in racing is; anything for the kids. It’s nice to see their eyes light up when we let them get in the car. They love it. That is what it’s all about."

One of the decals on Marlow’s car carries the message of " Racing for Leo." Marlow’s nephew, Leo Trost was born with Cerebella Hypoplasia, a small and malformed cerebellum. Wheelchair bound, Trost makes several appearances to the track to watch his uncle race.

"We love him to death. It’s always awesome to have Leo out here," Marlow said. "I have the decal on the car to give hope and help spread the awareness about kids with disabilities.

"They don’t want to be any different from anyone else. They deserve the same chances as everyone else," added Marlow.

With the race season winding down, Marlow has Fairbury and The Dome race on the agenda. Marlow hopes to have a bigger engine for the race in St. Louis.

Marlow is supported in his racing adventures by his brother Terry, Absolute Home Repair and Remodeling, Bloomington Meats, DRC Signs and Designs, Happy Nails, Hooker Harkness, Heyworth American Legion Post #624, La Tea Da Tea Room and Gift Shop, McDaniel Construction and Tevoert Auto Repair.

Friday Racing

Kankakee County Speedway

Factory stocks will have twin features as the speedway will host a full racing program. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30.

In the featured classes, Torin Mettille (pro late model), Jason Hastings (modified) and Matt Fabrizius (street stock) earned feature wins.

Saturday Racing

Fairbury Speedway

A good field of street stock teams will be on hand in the $2,000-to-win "Earl Hubert Memorial" feature. The CR Towing Sportsman class will have a $500-to-win special. It will be the final night for both classes and drivers will be looking to end the year with the checkered flag in hand.

Pro late models will make their first of two appearances to the track in a $1,000-to-win race. Late models and modifieds will fill out the program on what should be an action packed night of racing. Gates will open at 2 p.m., with practice set to go at 5:45, followed by qualifying and racing.

Alkota "Keep it Clean" final point standings: 1. Tommy Duncan 71, 2. Mike McKinney 54, Allen Weisser (modified) 54, 4. Lyndon Whitfill 53, 5. Joe Brown 52, 6. McKay Wenger 51, 7. Michael Ledford 48, 8. Nick Clubb 47, 9T. Austin Friedman 43, 9T. Mike Provenzano 43, 11T. Josh Hetherington 42, 11T. Dan Rork 42, 13. Jeffrey Ledford 41.

Grundy County Speedway

Defending race winner Paul Shafer Jr. will have his hands full with many of the top regional super late model pilots on hand for the 59th annual Bettenhausen 100. Street stocks and pure stock races will also be contested on the -mile paved oval. Stands will open at 4 p.m. Time trials start at 5:30 and racing will follow. Sunday is the scheduled rain date.

Macon Speedway

The -mile dirt oval will honor the memory of Kerby Demery with the 6th annual " Kerby Strong" feature. A full racing card will be held. Hot laps start at 6 p.m. and racing is at 7. Tommy Sheppard Jr. (modified), Jake Little (pro late model) and Jeremy Nichols (sportsman and street stock) took feature wins on a rare Sunday night show.

Peoria Speedway

Racing will take place on Friday and Saturday this week. Late models headline Friday’s show in a 40-lap, $5,000-to-win special. Modifieds will battle in a 25-lap, $1,500-to-win race. B-mods and hornets will also be racing.

The track will have twin 25-lap modified races on Saturday night with the winner of each race taking $1,500. Late models will race for a $2,000 payday. Gates open at 4:30. Practice at 5:30 and racing will follow.

Sycamore Speedway

A prize of $10,000 will go to the winner of the UMP Late Model race this week in a 50-lap special. Modified drivers will be part of the card in a 50-lap, $2,000-to-race. Street stocks will be featured in twin 25-lap races. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Time trials start at 6:30, followed by racing.

Sunday Racing

Bohmer's Rt. 66 Raceway

The Predator class will have a $100-to-win race to headline an afternoon of Kart racing. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Practice will begin at noon, followed by racing. Spectators are admitted for free. The track is located on old 66 between Chenoa and Pontiac.