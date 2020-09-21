CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears were happy with another close win, while the New York Giants have greater concerns than their 0-2 record: a potentially serious injury to star running back Saquon Barkley.

Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Bears hung on to beat the Giants 17-13 on Sunday.

The Bears chewed up New York early on, grabbing a 17-0 halftime lead, and withstood a big push a week after rallying from 17 down at Detroit for their first season-opening win in seven years.

"Like, 2-0 is not a bad situation," defensive tackle Akiem Hicks said. "I don't care how you get it. Two-and-oh is delicious. I'll eat that every day of the week."

The Giants refused to go quietly even though they lost Barkley to a right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter.

New York's Dion Lewis made it a seven-point game when he plowed in from the 1 in the opening minute of the fourth.

James Bradberry then intercepted Trubisky when he ripped the ball out of Allen Robinson's hands, leading to a 37-yard field goal by Graham Gano that cut it to 17-13 with 7:43 remaining.

The Bears caught a break on fourth down at the New York 36 with just under four minutes left. New York's Blake Martinez deflected a pass intended for Jimmy Graham, and the ball ricocheted to tackle Bobby Massie for a first down. Cairo Santos missed wide left on a 50-yard field goal attempt, giving New York the ball on the 40 with 2:02 remaining.

The Giants drove to the 10 before Golden Tate got called for pushing off against Eddie Jackson near the goal line on an incomplete pass as time expired.

"We did a good job overall as far as moving the ball systematically down the field," Giants coach Joe Judge said. "Look, we're standing at the 10-yard line with one play to go. That's really what you're working for in the 2-minute drill. Just give yourself an opportunity."

Trubisky completed 18 of 28 passes for 190 yards. He threw two interceptions and was sacked four times.

He hit David Montgomery for a 28-yard touchdown on the game's opening possession and added a 15-yarder to Darnell Mooney in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Bears a 17-0 lead.

"We've got to finish," Trubisky said. "We've got to put four quarters together and keep getting better."

Montgomery ran for 82 yards. Robert Quinn had a strip sack in the first quarter that led to a field goal in his Bears debut after missing the opener with an ankle injury. Khalil Mack had his first sack of the season and recovered a fumble. And Chicago held New York to 295 yards after giving up 426 last week.

The Bears announced a three-year contract extension with running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen on Sunday. The deal guarantees about $9.5 million and could be worth $18.25 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

The Bears visit Atlanta next Sunday.