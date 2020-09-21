Travel baseball: The Kewanee Athletics 15U team is 4-8 after playing at Hitmen Sports Complex in Rock Island. On Sunday, the Athletics beat the Rawlings Tigers 16U 7-6 and fell to Solon 3-1. On Saturday, the Athletics lost to the Midwest Gamblers 5-3 and to Mattoon Post 88 12-5. Kewanee A’s Blue 13U is 2-0 after beating Davenport Wildcats AA 9-0 and Princeton Tigers 5-0 at Hitman Sports Complex. The Kewanee A’s 11U are 21-20 after six games at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. The A’s fell to the Quad City Hitman 7-4, the Geneseo Jr. Leafs 10-6 but beat the Quad City Regulators 9-6 on Sunday. On Saturday, the A’s beat the Quincy Cardinals 7-5 but lost to the Western Illinois Dawgs 22-1 and Oz Park Orange 7-6.

Travel softball: The Basekickers are 2-9. On Sunday at Peck Park in Ottawa, the Basekickers lost to the Pride 19-1, Aftershock 17-2 and Newark 12-4. On Saturday at Howe’s Park in Annawan, the Basekickers dropped a doubleheader to the QC Angels, 11-5 and 9-4. The Kewanee Ballhawks opened with a split Saturday against the Lady Hawks, winning 19-14 in the second game and losing 17-8 in the first game. QC Firebirds 18U based in Kewanee are 2-2-2 after a series of games at TBK Bank Sports Complex. Premier beat the Firebirds 4-2 in the finale. The Firebirds beat El Barracudas Steffens 7-2 and lost to Iowa Premier Gold 4-1. The Firebirds also beat Heartland Havoc 9-6. Tied games were against El Barracuda and the TC Blitz.

Junior High baseball: Annawan-Wethersfield is 6-0 after defeating Galva 19-2 on Wednesday and Stark County 12-2 on Monday.

Junior High softball: Central is 5-6, splitting two doubleheaders this week. Central beat Ridgewood 7-2 then lost 16-4 on Thursday. Central beat Stark County 14-0 and then lost 6-1 on Tuesday.

Charley Steiner Symposium: The sports journalism seminars originally scheduled for Nov. 8 at Bradley University were canceled. Steiner, radio play-by-play broadcaster of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball, is 71 and has diabetes, making him vulnerable to COVID-19. Concerns for guest speakers were also a factor. This year’s lineup would have included Robin Roberts, the current anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" and a cancer survivor and former "SportsCenter" anchor Bob Ley, who was at ESPN for 40 years. John Walsh, a retired ESPN executive, was to serve as moderator.

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick held off a charging Kyle Busch over the final 40 laps Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway for his career-best and Cup Series-high ninth victory of the season. He did it in front of a sold-out crowd of 30,000 spectators, the most Bristol was allowed to admit and the largest crowd since March.

Tour de France: In a first, the Tour de France winner wore a face mask on the podium Sunday, bright yellow to match the color of the iconic jersey so snug on his young shoulders. Tadej Pogacar, 21, became the Tour's youngest champion in 116 years but also a symbol of resilience, of can-do, of learning to live with — but not surrendering to — the virus still causing so much pain. He is Slovenia's first winner and the Tour's second-youngest behind Henri Cornet, who was just shy of 20 when he was crowned in 1904.

From local reports and wire services. Submit results to ttaylor@starcourier.com.