Junior High baseball: Ridgewood defeated Annawan-Wethersfield 5-3 on Tuesday in Class 2A Illinois Elementary School Association Regional 9 semifinal at Howe’s Park in Annawan. Ridgewood is at Monmouth United for the championship game on Saturday. Ridgewood advanced by beating Avon Abington 8-4 in the quarterfinals while United beat Stark County 6-2 in the other semifinal. In Class 1A Regional 10 play, Williamsfield beat Galva 12-3, Monmouth ICS beat Williamsfield 13-6 and Oneida ROWVA beat Elmwood 10-7.

Junior High softball: Stark County defeated Oneida ROWVA 15-5 in the first round of the IESA Class 1A Regional 8. Joy Mercer County beat Dunlap Valley 6-0 in the Class 3A Regional 7. In Thursday’s semifinals, Mercer County plays top seed Dunlap and Princeton Logan faces Kewanee Central.

Men’s soccer: The U.S. men's soccer team has given up trying to play matches in October due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be limited to a maximum of three games in 2020, its fewest since 1987. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday it had abandoned its attempt to schedule home exhibition games for next month. It is attempting to schedule a pair of friendlies for Europe in November.

College football: Notre Dame's game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.

College basketball: Texas State coach Danny Kaspar has resigned three months after a former player accused him of making racist remarks.

College softball: Texas Tech softball coach Adrian Gregory resigned Tuesday, saying only that it was "best to part ways" amid a report that the program is the subject of school inquiry into the well-being of its players.

Horse racing: Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won't run in next month's Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

Los Angeles Angels: Shortstop Andrelton Simmons has opted out of the remainder of the Los Angeles Angels' season. The Angels announced the four-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop's decision Tuesday before they faced the San Diego Padres.

NFL: Two more NFL head coaches — Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints and their teams have been fined for not wearing masks on the sideline. The coaches were each fined $100,000 and the teams $250,000 a piece.

San Jose Sharks: Sharks general manager Doug Wilson formally retained Bob Boughner as San Jose's coach Tuesday, removing the interim tag to make him the ninth full-time head coach in franchise history.

Golf: Justin Thomas won his six-hole singles match and was closest to the pin on the decisive final hole as he and Tiger Woods won an exhibition match Tuesday that served as the grand opening of the Woods-designed Payne's Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge. The televised event was called the Payne's Valley Cup, after the course Woods designed in the Ozarks. It was the first public course in the United States for Tiger Woods Design. The money raised went to the Payne Stewart Family Foundation. The course at Big Cedar Lodge was named in honor of Stewart, who died in a plane crash in October 1999.

From local reports and wire services. Submit results to ttaylor@starcourier.