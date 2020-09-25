Congrats to baseball for finding a way to have a regular season.

It’s been nifty and neat — and at times, strange and weird.

2020 needed a bright spot and the national pastime delivered. We could have done without the owner vs. player bickering over bucks during the spring. But given the hard knuckled offseason, such discord was inevitable.

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the White Sox and Cubs are playoff bound and it looks like the Cardinals can get in if they fend off the Brewers.

That would be a first — all three of the "local" clubs in the playoffs at the same time. The last few seasons the White Sox have been rebuilding while the Cubs and Cardinals battle for NL Central bragging rights. When the Cubs and Sox both made the postseason in 2008, the Cardinals weren’t a factor. In 2005, when the Sox won the World Series and the Cardinals made the NL championship series, the Cubs were in the middle of the pack. And in 2000, when the Sox and Cards were both division series entrants, the Cubs were languishing 30 games behind in the Central and had the game’s worst record.

The most pleasant surprise of the 60-game season has been the sense of accomplishment.

Because the pandemic schedule limited play to division foes and crossover games with the other league’s corresponding region — teams feel they proved themselves.

The unbalanced schedules of recent years always had a hint of unfairness about it. Some road trips were oddly configured — and many interleague series strangely shoehorned in. It often left teams wondering about whether they got hot at the wrong time: playing well on the west coast swing, then coming back to division play with fatigue and injuries and no time to recover.

That, at least, was avoided in 2020. Is 60 games enough to test a franchise’s staying power? You hesitate to say yes. But look at the standings: the Dodgers and Padres seem to be the class of the National League. Things are tighter in the American League, but the Rays and the White Sox seem convincing.

This season had sunshine twin bills and no-hitters, the latter thanks to the Sox’s Lucus Giolito and the Cubs’ Alec Mills. The Cardinals were sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak from July 29 to Aug. 14 and MLB scheduled 11 doubleheaders. They’ve played 10 so far, going 12-8 in these seven-inning blue-light specials.

I’ve warmed to the idea of seven-inning games only slightly more than to the universal application of the designated hitter.

Now, neither bothers me as much as fans being represented by cardboard cutouts. At first, it was clever and it helped charities. Then on Sept. 9 the cardboard fans kept an eerie silent vigil at San Francisco’s Oracle Park in a game that was played against a sky turned into an orange hellscape by wildfires.

Few images reflect the upside-down of 2020 like that apocalyptic vision.

Enough of that. What about the teams?

The White Sox have been surer than a summer rain at the plate, leading the American League with a .268 average. Shortstop Tim Anderson is second in league batting average at .360 and first baseman Jose Abreu is third at .335. Only the Yankee’s Luke Voit has more home runs than Abreu, who has 18.

The Cubs have made the most of pitcher Yu Darvish, who is 7-3 in 11 starts. Darvish has 88 strikeouts, one behind National League leader Dinelson Lamet of the Padres. Offensively, the team shares the load: five different batters each have more than 20 runs batted in. Ian Happ has 12 home runs and Kyle Schwarber has 10.

The Cardinals have been riding the bat of Paul Goldschmidt, who has a .309 average and six home runs, and the arm of longtime pitcher Adam Wainwright, who is 5-1 and has two complete games in eight starts. Yadier Molina remains the clubhouse leader, a 37-year-old catcher with a 1.98 poptime that still ranks above the league average.

The 16-team best-of-3 wild card series starts Sept. 29. Baseball’s never had such an extended postseason. It will be interesting to see if pitching depth becomes a bigger factor or if big-swinging teams dominate, as they have most of the schedule.