Sam Ehlinger threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime, sending No. 8 Texas to a wild 63-56 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday that saw the Longhorns rally with two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes of regulation.

Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35. Skylar Thompson threw for 334 yards and ran for 3 TDs.

No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19. Mac Jones threw for 249 yards and 2 TDs.

No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10. Reserve QB Stetson Bennett went 20 for 29 for 211 yards.

No. 5 Florida, Mississippi 35. Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask's six TD passes.

Mississippi State 44, No. 6 LSU 34. K.J. Costello passed for an SEC-record 623 yards.

No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13. Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and 2 second-half TDs.

No. 10 Texas A&M 17, Vanderbilt 12. Isaiah Spiller had 117 yards rushing.

No. 12 Miami 52, Florida State 10. D'Eriq King threw for 267 yards and two TDs.

No. 13 Central Florida 51, East Carolina 28. Dillon Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four TDs.

No. 14 Cincinnati 24, No. 22 Army 10. Desmond Ridder passed for 258 yards and 2 TDs.

No. 15 Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13. Chuba Hubbard had 23-yard TD run with 1:17 left.

No. 16 Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27. Jarrett Guarantano hit Josh Palmer for TD with 9:35 left.

No. 18 BYU 48, Troy 7. Zach Wilson threw for a career-high 392 yards and 2 TDs.

No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette 20, Georgia Southern 18. Nate Snyder 53-yard FG on the final play.

No. 20 Virginia Tech 45, North Carolina State 24. Backup Quincy Patterson II threw 2 TD passes.

No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, No. 24 Louisville 20. Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and 2 TDS.