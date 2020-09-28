Travel baseball: The Kewanee A’s 11U team improved to 25-20 with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday; beating the Knox County Krush 26-3 and 19-1. The Athletics 15U team went to 6-10, winning twice Sunday at Hitmen Sports Complex in Rock Island, beating the QC Rivercats 8-6 and the Quad City Heat 7-5. On Saturday at Eastside Center, East Peoria, the Athletics lost to Shelby County Sliders 5-4 and the Christian Center 14U Red 7-3. On Sunday at Northeast Park, the Kewanee A’s 9U lost to Oxwood 21-3.

Travel softball: At East Lake Sports Complex Mount Pleasant, Iowa, the Kewanee Ballhawks 14U lost to Keokuk Pride 8-4 and to Ottumwa Edge Gray 8-3.

IESA softball: In Class 1A Regional 8 at Galva Park, Galva defeated Williamsfield 5-1 for the championship. In Class 2A Region 5, Ridgewood played Bureau Valley in Manlius. In Class 3A Regional 7, Princeton Logan beat Joy Mercer County 13-0 for the title.

IESA baseball: In Class 2A Regional 9, Monmouth United beat Woodhull-AlWood 4-3 for the title.

Chicago Red Stars: Crystal Thomas scored in the 88th minute to pull the Washington Spirit into a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

Chicago Fire: Robert Beric scored his fourth goal in four games and the Chicago Fire beat the Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night. Chicago is 4-7-3 in the Eastern Conference.

University of Iowa: Members of the women's swimming and diving team filed a legal complaint against the school Friday, arguing that a decision to eliminate their program violates Title IX, the 1972 law that bars sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs. Mid-American Conference: The first major college football league to postpone its season because of the pandemic, became the final one to jump back in, making it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall.

Golf: Hudson Swafford stopped his slide with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, and he finished with an 8-foot par putt to hold on for a one-shot victory Sunday in the Corales Puntacana Club and Resort Championship. Swafford closed with a 3-under 69. John Catlin had a two-shot victory in the Irish Open, Jared Wolfe had a one-shot victory in the Wichita Open, and Laura Wearn forced and won a playoff in the IOA Golf Classic.

MMA: Unbeaten Israel Adesanya defended his middleweight title in style with a dominant second-round stoppage of Paulo Costa at UFC 253 on Sunday

Boxing: Josh Taylor retained his WBA and IBF super lightweight belts after knocking out unbeaten challenger Apinun Khongsong with a left-hand body shot in the first round on Saturday.

Olympics: Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that he's determined to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer as "proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic."

Cincinnati Reds: Broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned following his use of an anti-gay slur on air on Aug. 19.Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized.

