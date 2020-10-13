HAUBSTADT — Saturday night was a night to remember at Tri-State Speedway.

Before the races started, Chase Stockton was crowned the MSCS Champion. Rookie of the Year was Stan Beadles who took a wild ride hitting the fence and his car burst into flames burning his face and hands the last time he was at “The Class Track.”

Saturday night was the closer to the racing season at Tri-State Speedway. A 30 lap MSCS sprint car race, a 30 lap USAC midget race, and a 25 lap MMSA mini sprint race.

The racing started with the MSCS sprint cars. Robert Ballou took off with an early lead, and then was passed by who he is known as,”Mr. Tri-State Speedway,” Kyle Cummins.

Cummins was never challenged after making the pass on Ballou winning the $5,000 purse. Ballou finished in second place, and Kevin Thomas Jr., who started deep in the field was third.

The USAC midget race took a while, with a vast number of yellow flags early in the race. Thomas Meseraull started seventh and grabbed the lead from Jason McDougall on lap 8. Tanner Thorson triey to catch Meseraull, as Kyle Cummins, now in a midget was working his way up from the twelfth starting position. On the final lap Thorson got to Meseraull but couldn’t get around him. When the checkered dropped it was Meseraull, Thorson, and Cummins the top three.

In the closing feature, Jaylon Mills ran off and won the feature, and in doing so won the MMSA championship.