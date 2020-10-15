Astros 4, Rays 3. George Springer broke a tie with a two-run homer, Jose Altuve also went deep and hit an RBI double, and Zack Greinke escaped a bases-loaded jam as Houston stayed alive. "We are very motivated," Altuve said. "We know the team we have and yes, we want to be the second team coming back from 0-3." The only one to rally from an 0-3 deficit was the 2004 Red Sox, who beat the New York Yankees in the ALCS and went on to win their first World Series in 86 seasons.

Rays vs. Astros. Game 5 Thur., Oct. 15; Game 6; if necessary, Fri., Oct. 16; Game 7, Sat., Oct. 17.

Dodgers 15, Braves 3. The Los Angeles Dodgers were already having a grand time before Max Muncy's big slam capped the highest-scoring inning in a major league playoff game. Muncy's slam off Grant Dayton capped an 11-run first inning when Los Angeles benefitted from a game-starting replay challenge, hit three home runs and had nine consecutive batters reach base after two outs. The Dodgers set franchise postseason records for runs and home runs with five, cutting their NLCS deficit to 2 games to 1.

Braves vs. Dodgers. Game 4, Thur., Oct. 15; Game 5, Fri., Oct. 16; if necessary, Game 6, Sat., Oct. 17, Game 7, Sun., Oct. 17.