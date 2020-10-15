Princeville’s boys cross country team charged as one across the Dunes on Wednesday, put four of its runners in the top 10 — including race champion Denver Hoerr — and had another three in spots 14, 16 and 18 to win the Lincoln Trail Conference championship in dominant fashion.

On the girls side, Annawan-Wethersfield freshman Kennady Anderson bolted away from the field at the outset and ended up with a 51-second winning margin while Ridgewood held off a resurgent Stark County for the team title.

It was an afternoon when crosswinds of more than 30 mph came from the southwest and buffeted runners along the 3-mile circuit that twice encircled the golf course. The treeline along the south straightaway offered some protection from the gusts, but not enough as the adjacent cornfield had already been harvested clear to the ground. The wind kicked up grit and sent brown corn leaves like streamers into the runners’ path. As most runners reckon, it was unseasonably warm, with temps in the high 70s.

Anderson, who joined the team late once volleyball was moved to the spring, again shone. Her winning time was 19 minutes, 58 seconds. It was her eighth individual victory of the season.

"The wind was hard," Anderson said. "It was a little trickier meet. … I went out strong."

A-W had another in the top 10. Sophomore Danielle Johnson was favoring her leg a week after she’d rolled her ankle after stepping on a golf ball, but finished seventh in 22:08.

"We wanted to go for the conference record," said A-W coach Creston Fenn. "The wind blew away those plans. She’s had a great running buddy in Danielle. They’ve grown up fast together."

As a team, Annawan-Wethersfield was fourth at 96. Cora Rusk was 22nd, Zoey Vance was 27th and Riley DeMay was 39th.

Ridgewood won the team title with a low score of 54 to Stark County’s 60.

"We had a great day," Ridgewood coach Karen Clark said. "Ran well and hard. Quite an honor for them."

Ridgewood’s Kendra Downing was second in 20:47.

The race for third epitomized the contest: Stark County senior Alyssa Dyken and Ridgewood freshman Miranda Reed emerged from the trees together and sprinted shoulder-to-shoulder the final 100 meters to the chute. Both crossed in 21:11, with the official designating Dyken third third and Reed fourth.

Stark County senior Lena Becker was ninth in 22:13.

Ridgewood’s Kira Messerly was 11th, Lauren Anderson was 17th, Brookleyn Humphrey was 20th. Stark County’s Trinity Shimmin was 14th, Ashley Orrick was 15th and Paige Rewerts was 19th. It was Orrick’s return to racing after an injury sidelined her in the first meet of the season.

"Had great team performance up and down the line," said Stark County coach Bob Rennick. "Very excited, just to have Ashley back to be there for the team. We’ve got time."

Stark County will run at Farmington on Saturday and then along with several other LTC schools, will begin prep for the Class 1A regional in Rock Island on Oct. 24.

Other top 10 finishers were senior Bridget Brokaw of United in fifth in 21:46, sophomore Kyra Hilsibeck of Princeville in sixth in 21:53, freshman Maddie Hoffman of Mercer County in eighth in 22:09 and sophomore Emma Seiboldt of Mid-County in 10th in 22:13.

Mercer County placed third, Princeville was fifth, Mid-County was sixth, and United was seventh.

Mid-County’s Molly Warner was 24th, Abigail Lee was 26th, Abbigale Reynolds was 33rd, Emily Short was 38th and Ali Cain was 40th.

Hoerr, a junior, ran with the main starting group for the first half of the race. On the downhill straightaway he pulled ahead of Ridgewood’s Nick Janson and Mercer County’s Derek Coulter by about 20 yards. Then, as the curving path began the incline to the south end of the course, he stretched that out.

Hoerr finished in 17 minutes flat. Coulter, a sophomore, was second in 17:22 and Janson, a senior, was third in 17:30.

Princeville’s next two runners came in together: junior Grant Hunt was fourth in 17:37 and freshman Joey Bosch was fifth in 17:39.

"We talked about competing," said Princeville coach Jeremy Melick. "They competed and I was really proud of them for that. During the race we had several boys move up. That’s something we talk about and stress."

Ridgewood freshman Fernando Avila-Rubio was sixth in 18:06, Mercer County junior Dalton Koenig Plath was seventh in 18:06, while Princeville freshman Parker Melick was eighth in 18:23.

A-W sophomore Coy McKibbon, who made an early charge to stay with the lead group, was ninth in 18:32.

"Coy went after those top guys," Fenn said. "He fell back a bit, but he dug deep, ran a spectacular race."

Stark County senior Cadem Daum was 10th in 18:39. Rennick said Daum had worked all offseason for the singular goal of making all-conference.

Princeville’s title came with a low score of 31. Mercer County was second, Ridgewood was third, Stark County fourth and Mid-County was fifth.

This was the largest meet of the season for most of the teams — though still modest compared with the big Saturday invitationals that have been prohibited because of the pandemic. Still, Clark said it was an eye-opener for her freshman. "They were surprised with running with 40 other kids, so many other teams. Much more competition to figure out."

Ridgewood’s Ryan Francis was 19th, Keagan Hixson was 21st, Lucas Maness was 26th, Matt VanHyfte was 27th, and Joe Keever was 34th.

A-W did not score as a team. Aiden Early was 17th, Zach Kulisek was 33rd and Kashev Jaswel was 35h.

Mid-County’s Kale Campagna was 21st, Brenden Prine was 22nd, Will Spence was 29th, and Jaren Gerard was 31st, Donovan Reynolds was 36th and Adam Sharp was 37th.

Stark County’s Payton Stahl was 12th, Jack Winans was 23rd, Cobly Carroll was 26th, Brett Browning was 32nd and Alex Welch was 38th.