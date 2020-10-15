White Sox. Granted permission by Los Angeles Angels to interview Hall of Famer Tony La Russa for their managing job. La Russa, 76, joined the Angels as senior advisor of baseball operations. La Russa, who started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season, hasn't managed since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006.

Chicago Fire. The soccer match Wednesday against Minnesota United was postponed due to a suspected case of COVID-19 among the United club.

NFL. Canceled next January's Pro Bowl, originally scheduled for Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, to create flexibility in case of more postponements.

Alabama. Coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia. Saban monitored practice Wednesday from home where he is in isolation. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game prep.

Southeastern Conference. Postponed a game between No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU until December. Florida had 19 players and coaches test positive. The SEC requires teams to have 53 players on roster for a game.

Conference USA. Pushed its football championship game back two weeks to Dec. 18 to give the league additional time to make up postponed games.

Colonial Athletic Association. Men's and women's basketball schedules for 2020-21 season will limit travel and exposure to COVID-19. Teams will play twice at same site on Saturday-Sunday.

NFL. The next Super Bowl in New Orleans has been pushed back from 2024 to 2025 to avoid a conflict with the city's traditional Mardi Gras celebrations, resolving a conflict by the 17-game schedule.

NCAA. A set of proposals to permit college athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorships deals will go up for vote in January.

NCAA basketball. Las Vegas will host a 2023 men's regional for the first time after the NCAA changed a policy that prevented states with sports wagering from hosting championships. Also, Dayton will continue to host the NCAA Tournament play-in games through at least 2026. Phoenix will host the 2026 women’s championship.

Premier League. Rejected Project Big Picture, an overhaul of English Football League.

Danny Kaspar. The former Texas State basketball coach who resigned while under investigation for allegations he directed racist taunts at Black players, said he holds "only love in my heart for people of all races, colors and creeds" in a resignation letter released Wednesday by the school.

