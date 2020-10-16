The air was crisp and chilly — perfect for a little football in October, right?

Kewanee High School turned on the stadium lights and held its final offseason football scrimmage on Thursday.

Or in the parlance of football coaches, it was an OTA: organized team activity.

"This is our last OTA," Kewanee coach Brad Swanson said. "Last five weeks we’ve been out here. We are allotted 20 (sessions), but we only used 10. Helmets. Practice jerseys. The biggest one tonight was to have fun, turn the lights on, and compete a little bit. I think the guys did have fun."

Team members are released to their winter teams — basketball and wrestling. The rest of the squad can return to the weight room. Swanson held a final team meeting in the end zone.

"Cool fall night. All your friends out here. That’s what we were trying to simulate," Swanson added.

Kewanee won’t return to the field until the season begins in February under the Illinois High School Association’s modified schedule. Football, along with volleyball, were moved to the "spring" season because of the coronavirus.

The scrimmage between the orange and white practice squads concluded with a series of 7-on-7 controlled pass plays — assistant Cody Butler was calling the offensive plays with a clipboard held high for everyone to see. Receivers were ruled down by touch.