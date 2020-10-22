Are you looking for a silver lining in high school sports?

For my money, it’s the modified calendar for 2020-21 the Illinois High School Association created.

As everyone in the prep sports scene collectively holds their breath in anticipation of what Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health will decide about the IHSA’s proposal for winter sports (which really means "Whatcha gonna do about basketball?") — perhaps it is worth pausing to appreciate how this school year has been structured.

Maybe, it’s even worth making permanent — provided, of course, football shifts back to the start of the school year should it be deemed safe to do so.

Back in mid-summer, the coronavirus pandemic pressed the IHSA into coming up with a plan: Fit as many low-risk outdoor activities as possible into the autumn

A lot of people made suggestions. There were some good ones. What came out is something of an amalgamation of all this spitballing.

We can quibble about how certain sports were assigned. We already know football’s supporters would have preferred to play in the fall as neighboring states have done.

For certain, not pushing low-risk sports such as baseball and softball to the fall seems like a missed opportunity and would have largely negated the need to juggle with bylaw 3.100 concerning the scheduling overlap with club and travel teams. (The precedent of yielding on that particular bit of bedrock, may, in the long term, ultimately undermine a key part of what makes interscholastic sports special — but that is an argument for another day.)

Setting all that aside, however, here’s the inspired part: Instead of sticking with a three-season calendar, the IHSA divvied the school year into four.

It looks like this: Fall is Aug. 10 to Oct. 31, winter is Nov. 16 to Feb. 13, spring is Feb. 15 to May 1 and summer is April 19 to June 26.

For the multisport athlete, this calendar is quite the reward. It harkens back to the return of the four-sport varsity letterwinner. Not just the fictional Chip Hilton of the Claire Bee novels of the 1940s and 1950s — but real four-sport competitors. They are a rare commodity.

(Only one comes immediately to mind: Annawan’s Austin Early was in the process of pulling it off in cross country, basketball, baseball and track last season when the virus canceled the spring season.)

Although the Harvard-style varsity sweater or the wool jacket with the oversized embroidered chenille monogram have gone out of style — the idea that a student could distinguish themselves in four sports is galvanizing.

Even at small schools, which don’t offer the full array of IHSA-sanctioned activities, there is very much a way now for students to try new things and compete across the calendar.

So far, only a handful of athletes choose to try sports that previously conflicted on the schedule. But hopefully that is changing.

Yes, it’s still early, and the pandemic and rising test-positivity rates might rightly spoil this opportunity. We’ve yet to see how this plays out once the weather turns.

Still, there’s much to be said for a four-season calendar. Having concentrated seasons is the biggest gain. For one, a losing season need not be a never-ending journey. Plus, the "next season" is just around the corner. Meanwhile, winning seasons can be just as sweet. Developing well-rounded athletes, rather than single-sport specialists, is another good reason. And, for traditional spring outdoor sports, a later start into the "summer" portion of the calendar might be for the best. After all, how many March and April dates get canceled because of bad weather? Wouldn’t it be better if another indoor sport steps into the spotlight then?

What gets lost in a four-season format? Drawn-out postseasons, for one. Maybe it’s time to revisit the need for every school, regardless of record, to qualify for the postseason. Is it that unrealistic in team sports that a winning record is required to get seeded into the first round? And yes, tighter schedules afford less of an opportunity for big invitationals or traveling to large tournaments. For an individual athlete, even a minor injury could truly be "season-ending" in a short schedule.

Either way you go, there is an economic component, too. Maybe not this year, when attendance is going to be limited, but ticket sales of football and basketball are the main reason why those seasons stretch on the longest. Home dates in those sports are important to the bottom line, no question. Can athletic directors schedule enough home dates into those tightly defined seasons to make it worthwhile?

Or — would expanding the offering of spectator sports in a four-season calendar create new audiences and new revenue opportunities? The possible gains made for some sports if they were given a chance to grow might surprise you.

Is it possible that some sports would find moving on the calendar to their advantage? Even before the pandemic, some college volleyball coaches had advocated for moving the women’s game to the spring; Illinois high schools will find out this year if it is a good fit.

Look, perhaps there is something natural, even circadian, about three sports seasons in a school year.

It seems, though, that high school sports are largely following the model set by college athletics, in particular, big-time revenue-producing scholarship athletics.

That’s not high school sports. Competition and winning are important, as is individual achievement, fitness and sport-specific acumen. But it is also a participatory activity at this stage. Interscholastic sports are offered to the student body — (ideally) not just to handpicked recruits.

That’s the part the IHSA got correct in making the four-season modified calendar. It gave more students a chance to participate. It’s a workable framework, even if some sports may need to be shifted around. But those are just the fine points.

Broadly, though, if it’s worth doing during a pandemic, maybe it’s worth trying all the time.