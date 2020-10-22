Illinois State. Announced the search team for director of athletics, which will be made vacant when Larry Lyons retires at the end of the calendar year. ISU is using the search firm Witt/Kieffer and the search committee will feature deputy director of athletics/senior women's administrator Leanna Bordner, head softball coach Melinda Fischer and Andrea Coursey, a member of both the softball team and the student-athlete advisory council. Brent Beggs, professor and director of the School of Kinesiology and Recreation and former chair of the Athletic Council, will serve as chair of the search committee. Other members represent other interests on the university, including admissions, financials, alumni and student affairs.

Zozo Championship. Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew from the Zozo Championship at Sherwood on Wednesday.

Marquette University. Paused all men's and women's basketball team activities for 14 days after each program received one positive COVID-19 test.

Westminster Kennel Club. The annual dog show will be held outdoors at an estate along the Hudson River in Tarrytown, New York on June 12-13. It will mark the first time in more than 100 years that best in show at Westminster hasn't been awarded at Madison Square Garden

New Orleans Pelicans. Stan Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract to coach. Van Gundy, 61, spent parts of 12 seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit, winning 58% of his games and going to the playoffs eight times.

Julia Goerges. Former Wimbledon semifinalist announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 31. The German reached her highest ranking of ninth in the world in 2018 and was ranked 45th at her retirement.

Louisiana State University. Self-imposed penalties for NCAA rules violations by the football program, including a reduction of scholarships and a two-year facilities ban for alum Odell Beckham Jr., according to a report by Sports Illustrated.

Penn State. Pat Chambers has resigned as men’s basketball coach following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct. Chambers, 49, had been at the school for nine years. Assistant coach Jim Ferry was appointed interim coach.

Mario Henderson. Former Raiders offensive lineman Mario Henderson has died. He was 35. The team announced Henderson's death Wednesday. There was no cause of death given. He played four seasons, starting 28 games.

Merritt Norvell Jr. The first Black athletic director at Michigan State has died. He was 79. A spokesman at the University of Nevada confirmed Wednesday that football coach Jay Norvell, who is Merritt Norvell's son, took some time away from the team because of his father's death. Norvell was appointed to Michigan State's AD spot in 1995 and served until 1999.

