Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35, ot. Michael Penix forced OT with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana the upset.

No. 5 Ohio State 51, Nebraska 17. Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two TDs.

No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24. Joe Milton accounted for two TDs.

Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27: Isaih Pacheco ran for two first-half TDs.

Purdue 24, Iowa 20: David Bell caught three TD passes, including a deciding one with 2:15 left.

Northwestern 43, Maryland 3: Pat Fitzgerald got his 100th career coaching win.

No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21. Trevor Lawrence threw two TD passes.

No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17. Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and ran for a TD.

No. 3 Notre Dame 45, PIttsburgh 3. Ian Book passed for 312 yards and three TDs.

No. 6 Oklahoma State 24, No. 17 Iowa State 21. Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards, ran for 71.

No. 9 Cincinnati 42, No. 16 SMU 13. Desmond Ridder ran for 179 yards and three TDs.

No. 11 Miami 19, Virginia 14. D'Eriq King threw for 322 yards and a TD.

No. 12 BYU 52, Texas State 14. Zach Wilson threw for 287 yards and four TDs.

No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 North Carolina State 21. Javonte Williams ran for three TDs.

Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16. Safety Nick Andersen had three interceptions.

No. 20 Kansas State 55, Kansas 14. Phillip Brooks returned a pair of punts for TDs.

No. 22 Marshall 20, Florida Atlantic 9. Brenden Knox rushed for 101 yards.

No. 25, Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14. Backup QB Fred Payton threw three TDs.