Illinois

Southern Illinois 20, Southeast Missouri 17. Nico Gualdoni drilled a 27-yard FG as time expired Friday night in the War For The Wheel. It is the only game for both teams this fall.

Big Ten

Maryland 45, Minnesota 44, ot. Maryland rallied from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit and QB Taulia Tagovailoa ran for a 2-yard TD and Joseph Peterino kicked the extra point for the lead in OT. Minnesota answered with a 2-yard TD run by Seth Green before Brock Walter’s PAT kick went wide right.

No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25. Justin Fields passed for 318 yards and four TDs.

Michigan State 28, No. 13 Michigan 24. Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three TDs.

No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21. Michael Penix Jr. threw three TD passes and ran for another. Rutgers seemed to score on a 55-yard play that involved at least seven laterals; upon review, receiver Shameen Jones' pitch was an illegal forward pass.

Northwestern 21, Iowa 20. Jesse Brown scored a go-ahead TD on a 2-yard run in the third.

Top 25

No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston College 28. Freshman DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two TDs in place of Trevor Lawrence, home with COVID-19.

No. 2 Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0. Mac Jones threw four TD passes to DeVonta Smith.

No. 4 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13. Kyren Williams ran for two TDs.

No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3. Zamir White ran for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34, ot. Sam Ehlinger threw a 15-yard TD pass to Joshua Moore in OT, and Texas sacked OSU QB Spencer Sanders. OSU’s Alex Hale hit 34 FG with 5 seconds left in regulation.

No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10. Desmond Ridder threw three TD passes.

No. 8 Texas A&M 43, Arkansas 31. Kellen Mond threw for 260 yards and three TDs.

No. 10 Florida 41, Missouri 17. Kyle Trask became the first player in Florida history with four TD passes in four consecutive games. The game also included a benches-clearing scuffle at halftime that involved both coaches and three players were ejected.

No. 11 BYU 41, Western Kentucky 10. Zach Wilson threw for 224 yards and three TDs.

Virginia 44, No. 15 North Carolina 41. Brennan Armstrong threw three TD passes.

West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10. Jarret Doege threw two TD passes.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia State 0. Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four TDs.

No. 22 SMU 51, Navy 37. Shane Buechele threw three TD passes.

No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22. Breece Hall had 185 yards rushing and two TDs.

No. 24 Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 28. Rhamondre Stevenson ran for three first-half TDs.

No. 25 Boise State 49, Air Force 30. Jack Sears threw three TD passes.