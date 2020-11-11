The Illinois Elementary School Association released an updated plan to resume offering sports and activities in January on a modified calendar.

"The purpose of this plan is to provide schools, administrators, coaches, and officials with a general framework for their sports and activity program," the IESA said in the document, that was released to member schools on Tuesday.

The IESA cautioned is a "fluid plan" and that it is subject to alterations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"If the governor places all schools on remote learning, all IESA sports will be suspended or canceled," the IESA said.

Under the plan, basketball and volleyball will be allowed to have a 15-game schedule. Opponents should be limited to those in an athletic conference, against schools within a 30-mile radius, or those in the same EMS region.

Schools are to follow all guidelines detailed in the Illinois Department of Public Health’s All Sports Policy. Students who are in remote or e-learning situations may participate, provided the local school district allows it.

At present, the Phase 4 guidelines established by the Illinois High School Association are in place. But should any county or EMS region be redesignated as being in Phase 3 for pandemic control, all sports and activities in those affected areas are suspended or canceled.

Spectators and group gatherings are subject to IDPH guidelines.

Under the modified calendar, there are two seasons: winter and spring.

The winter season runs from January to March.

Boys basketball practices begin Jan. 4, games on Jan. 16. Seventh-grade regionals will be Feb. 20 and 22-26. Eighth-grade regionals will be Feb. 27, March 1-5.

Girls volleyball practices start Jan. 11 and games on Jan. 23. Seventh-grade regionals will be March 6 and 8-10. Eighth-grade regionals will be March 12-13 and 15-16.

The spring season runs February to May.

Girls basketball practices start March 8 and games on March 20. Seventh grade regionals will be April 24 and 26-30. Eighth-grade regionals will be May 1 and 3-7.

Boys and girls bowling state series tentatively remains as currently scheduled, which is sectional April 10 and state on April 16-17.

Wrestling practices begin April 5, matches on April 12 and regionals on May 29.

Boys and girls track and field practices begin March 1 and meets on March 15. In Classes 1A and 2A, sectionals will be May 7-8 and state on May 14-15. In Classes 3A and 4A, sectionals will be May 14-15 and state May 21-22.

On the activities schedule:

Speech contests are ongoing and can be conducted through May. The chess state tournament has been canceled. Competitive cheerleading has been postponed with a possibility of being rescheduled. Scholastic bowl is unchanged, with the season starting Jan. 25, regionals on April 28, sectionals on May 3 and state on May 7. The music competition dates have not been determined.