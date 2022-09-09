Real estates transactions for Mercer County Aug. 12-19
Date Recorded: 8-12
Address: 413 NE 2nd Ave., Aledo
Seller: Jonathan F. and Tabitha N. Timmerman
Buyer: F2 Investments LLC
Amt. $80,000
Date Recorded: 8-15
Address: 944 45th St., New Boston
Seller: James E. and Jessica M. Rife
Buyer: Cameron Roddick, Callie Waterman
Amt. $189,900
Date Recorded: 8-15
Address: 311 Main St., New Windsor
Seller: Valerie J. Willems
Buyer: David D. Willems, Julie N. Willems
Amt. $4,500
Date Recorded: 8-16
Address: 1701 13th St., Viola, 1701 1/2 13th St., Viola, 1703 13th St., Viola, 1705 13th St., Viola, 1705 1/2 13th St., Viola, 1208 17th Ave., Viola
Seller: Gwendolyn Millikan
Buyer: Dogwood Farm; Ranch LLC
Amt. $80,000
Date Recorded: 8-17
Address: 103 W Liberty St., Joy
Seller: Robert and Amy Svoboda
Buyer: Jeffrey S. Willits Jr., Jayde R. Willits
Amt. $39,500
Date Recorded: 8-17
Address: 603 SW 8th St., Aledo
Seller: Lynette L. Carroll
Buyer: Michelle Crummy
Amt. $150,000
Date Recorded: 8-17
Address: 310 SE 13th St., Aledo
Seller: Larry W. and Cathy L. Dennison
Buyer: Jonathon S. and Laura J. Marler
Amt. $164,900
Date Recorded: 8-18
Address: 1610 Floral St., Keithsburg
Seller: Frank C. Prowant
Buyer: Michael Flowers
Amt. $500
Date Recorded: 8-19
Address: 104 E 3rd St., Sherrard
Seller: Bruce W. and Darcy G. Eberts
Buyer: James and Alexis Vrana
Amt. $220,000
Date Recorded: 8-19
Address: 501 S 1st Ave., New Windsor
Seller: Dawn Roberts
Buyer: Doug Roberts
Amt. $50,000
Date Recorded: 8-19
Address: 305 SE 4th St., Aledo
Seller: Gayle Tharp
Buyer: Bradley Colton Welch, Breanna Welch
Amt. $45,500
Date Recorded: 8-19
Address: 1131 Lakeview Drive, Sherrard
Seller: Chad and Jennifer McPherson
Buyer: Andrew and Tara Morey
Amt. $390,000
Date Recorded: 8-19
Address: 217 N 4th Ave., New Windsor
Seller: Shawn M. and Dana R. Kovacic
Buyer: Troy and Valerie White
Amt. $11,000