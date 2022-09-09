Real estates transactions for Mercer County Aug. 12-19

Staff report

Date Recorded: 8-12

Address: 413 NE 2nd Ave., Aledo

Seller: Jonathan F. and Tabitha N. Timmerman

Buyer: F2 Investments LLC

Amt. $80,000

Date Recorded: 8-15

Address: 944 45th St., New Boston

Seller: James E. and Jessica M. Rife

Buyer: Cameron Roddick, Callie Waterman

Amt. $189,900

Date Recorded: 8-15

Address: 311 Main St., New Windsor

Seller: Valerie J. Willems

Buyer: David D. Willems, Julie N. Willems

Amt. $4,500

Date Recorded: 8-16

Address: 1701 13th St., Viola, 1701 1/2 13th St., Viola, 1703 13th St., Viola, 1705 13th St., Viola, 1705 1/2 13th St., Viola, 1208 17th Ave., Viola

Seller: Gwendolyn Millikan

Buyer: Dogwood Farm; Ranch LLC

Amt. $80,000

Date Recorded: 8-17

Address: 103 W Liberty St., Joy

Seller: Robert and Amy Svoboda

Buyer: Jeffrey S. Willits Jr., Jayde R. Willits

Amt. $39,500

Date Recorded: 8-17

Address: 603 SW 8th St., Aledo

Seller: Lynette L. Carroll

Buyer: Michelle Crummy

Amt. $150,000

Date Recorded: 8-17

Address: 310 SE 13th St., Aledo

Seller: Larry W. and Cathy L. Dennison

Buyer: Jonathon S. and Laura J. Marler

Amt. $164,900

Date Recorded: 8-18

Address: 1610 Floral St., Keithsburg

Seller: Frank C. Prowant

Buyer: Michael Flowers

Amt. $500

Date Recorded: 8-19

Address: 104 E 3rd St., Sherrard

Seller: Bruce W. and Darcy G. Eberts

Buyer: James and Alexis Vrana

Amt. $220,000

Date Recorded: 8-19

Address: 501 S 1st Ave., New Windsor

Seller: Dawn Roberts

Buyer: Doug Roberts

Amt. $50,000

Date Recorded: 8-19

Address: 305 SE 4th St., Aledo

Seller: Gayle Tharp

Buyer: Bradley Colton Welch, Breanna Welch

Amt. $45,500

Date Recorded: 8-19

Address: 1131 Lakeview Drive, Sherrard

Seller: Chad and Jennifer McPherson

Buyer: Andrew and Tara Morey

Amt. $390,000

Date Recorded: 8-19

Address: 217 N 4th Ave., New Windsor

Seller: Shawn M. and Dana R. Kovacic

Buyer: Troy and Valerie White

Amt. $11,000