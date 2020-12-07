Mercer County Experiences 38 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases

Staff Writer

Aledo Times Record

(December 3, 2020, Aledo, IL) Today the Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting another 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total to 790 cases since reporting began.

The latest cases include:

3 males in their 70s

3 males in their 60s

2 males in their 50s

1 male in his 40s

5 males in their 30s

5 males in their 20s

1 male in his teens

1 male under the age of 13

1 female in her 90s

2 females in their 70s

2 females in their 50s

3 females in their 40s

2 females in their 30s

3 females in their 20s

2 females in their teens

2 females under the age of 13

At this time there are 87 individuals isolating at home and 5 are hospitalized. Deaths remain at 12. In addition, the health department has identified 162 close contacts of these individuals. Due to Federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on cases is prohibited.

(November 30, 2020, Aledo, IL) Today the Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting another 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total to 752 cases since reporting began.

The latest cases include:

1 male in his 80s

3 males in their 70s

5 males in their 60s

1 male in his 30s

1 male in his 20s

4 males in their teens

4 females in their 80s

2 females in their 70s

3 females in their 60s

2 females in their 50s

3 females in their 40s

2 females in their 30s

3 females in their teens

1 female under the age of 13

At this time there are 86 individuals isolating at home and 5 are hospitalized. Deaths remain at 10. In addition, the health department has identified 237 close contacts of these individuals. Due to Federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on cases is prohibited.

Please continue to avoid crowds, wear a mask when you are in public, keep a minimum of 6 feet between you and other people, and continue to frequently wash your hands.

Further COVID-19 related statistics can be found at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics