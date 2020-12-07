Mercer County Experiences Four Additional Covid Related Deaths

Staff Writer

Aledo Times Record

(December 1, 2020, Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announced two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the county’s total to twelve. The deaths included a woman in her 90’s and a man in his 70’s.

(December 4, 2020, Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announced two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the county’s total to fourteen. The deaths included a woman in her 80’s and a man in his 70’s.