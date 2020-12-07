SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Mercer County Experiences Four Additional Covid Related Deaths

Staff Writer
Aledo Times Record

(December 1, 2020, Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announced two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the county’s total to twelve. The deaths included a woman in her 90’s and a man in his 70’s.

(December 4, 2020, Aledo, IL) The Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) today announced two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the county’s total to fourteen. The deaths included a woman in her 80’s and a man in his 70’s.