Staff Writer

Aledo Times Record

The Mercer County FFA Chapter competed at the Section 4 FFA Crop Judging Contest held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic.. The novice team placed 3rd and the varsity team placed 8th. Justin Nipper placed 6th individually in the Novice division.

Varsity team: Megan Gray Hallie Schreurs Anna Frienden Shelton Biddle Cael Duncan

N

ovice team: Justin Nipper Caidel Monson Tristan Headley Emily Smith