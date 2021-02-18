Request to Reduce Natural Gas Usage

submitted

The State of Texas has declared a State of Emergency for all 254 counties due to the winter storm knocking out power across the state. Power companies serving the Kansas City area and other areas have instituted rolling blackouts and other power companies are doing the same. The Natural Gas system across the midwest will continue to see supply cuts impacting some, if not all, of us across our region.

The City of Aledo is asking all Aledo residents & businesses to reduce usage and turn your thermostats down to 68 degrees or below through Sunday, February 21st. We are hoping this will help reduce the stress on the grid through this weekend, until the colder weather both in Illinois and the southern states can improve.

Thank you for your cooperation.