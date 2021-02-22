SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

Real Estate Transactions

Aledo Times Record

Date Recorded: 1-29

Address: farm ground 225th St., Aledo

Seller: Carolyn J. McCrory

Buyer: Matthew and Kimberly DeBlock

Amt. $347.096

Date Recorded: 2-8

Address: 1201 Madison St., Keithsburg

Seller: John L. Davis

Buyer: Jimmie L. Jackson, Trustee

Amt. $22,000

Date Recorded: 2-11

Address: farm ground, New Boston

Seller: Jordan Frieden

Buyer: Dustin and Sarah Marston

Amt. $850,000

Date Recorded: 2-11

Address: 720 140th Ave., New Boston

Seller: Matthew and Sue Frieden

Buyer: Dustin and Sarah Marston

Amt. $120,000

Date Recorded: 2-11

Address: farm ground, Seaton

Seller: George and Susan Ewing

Buyer: Jacob Ewing

Amt. $28,000

Date Recorded: 2-16

Address: 604 SW Eighth St., Aledo

Seller: Angela S. Diehl

Buyer: Chloe L. Cordell

Amt. $100,000

Date Recorded: 2-17

Address: 683 320th St., New Windsor

Seller: Jeffrey and Darya Campagna

Buyer: Fat Trout LLC

Amt. $600,000

Date Recorded: 2-18

Address: 209 Third St., Sherrard

Seller: Matthew Windter

Buyer: William Waack

Amt. $119,000

Date Recorded: 2-19

Address: 507 SW Second Ave., Aledo

Seller: Jacob and Erica Hajny

Buyer: Connor and Savanna Mullens

Amt. $100,000

Date Recorded: 2-19

Address: 1004 13th St., Viola

Seller: QCA Holdings LLC Series 1

Buyer: Ian Carlos De La Cruz

Amt. $80,000

Date Recorded: 2-19

Address: 1598 300th St., Sherrard

Seller: Dena Milburn

Buyer: Douglas and Renee Dennison

Amt. $100,000

Date Recorded: 2-19

Address: 17th Ave., Seaton

Seller: Cjarles Thomas Harlan, Co-Trustee, Frank Edward Harlan, Co-Trustee, P&R Land Trust of 2016

Buyer: Happy Hereford LLC

Amt. $1,042,720