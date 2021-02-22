Real Estate Transactions
Date Recorded: 1-29
Address: farm ground 225th St., Aledo
Seller: Carolyn J. McCrory
Buyer: Matthew and Kimberly DeBlock
Amt. $347.096
Date Recorded: 2-8
Address: 1201 Madison St., Keithsburg
Seller: John L. Davis
Buyer: Jimmie L. Jackson, Trustee
Amt. $22,000
Date Recorded: 2-11
Address: farm ground, New Boston
Seller: Jordan Frieden
Buyer: Dustin and Sarah Marston
Amt. $850,000
Date Recorded: 2-11
Address: 720 140th Ave., New Boston
Seller: Matthew and Sue Frieden
Buyer: Dustin and Sarah Marston
Amt. $120,000
Date Recorded: 2-11
Address: farm ground, Seaton
Seller: George and Susan Ewing
Buyer: Jacob Ewing
Amt. $28,000
Date Recorded: 2-16
Address: 604 SW Eighth St., Aledo
Seller: Angela S. Diehl
Buyer: Chloe L. Cordell
Amt. $100,000
Date Recorded: 2-17
Address: 683 320th St., New Windsor
Seller: Jeffrey and Darya Campagna
Buyer: Fat Trout LLC
Amt. $600,000
Date Recorded: 2-18
Address: 209 Third St., Sherrard
Seller: Matthew Windter
Buyer: William Waack
Amt. $119,000
Date Recorded: 2-19
Address: 507 SW Second Ave., Aledo
Seller: Jacob and Erica Hajny
Buyer: Connor and Savanna Mullens
Amt. $100,000
Date Recorded: 2-19
Address: 1004 13th St., Viola
Seller: QCA Holdings LLC Series 1
Buyer: Ian Carlos De La Cruz
Amt. $80,000
Date Recorded: 2-19
Address: 1598 300th St., Sherrard
Seller: Dena Milburn
Buyer: Douglas and Renee Dennison
Amt. $100,000
Date Recorded: 2-19
Address: 17th Ave., Seaton
Seller: Cjarles Thomas Harlan, Co-Trustee, Frank Edward Harlan, Co-Trustee, P&R Land Trust of 2016
Buyer: Happy Hereford LLC
Amt. $1,042,720