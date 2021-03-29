Genesis Medical Center in Aledo part of COVID-19 vaccination program to reach rural communities

Aledo Times Record

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that nine critical access hospitals were selected as part of the Safety Net Direct Vaccine Allocation Pilot program for the equitable distribution of the COVID-19.

Genesis Medical Center-Aledo is one of the nine critical access hospitals selected and the only one in the region.

“Our selection for this partnership is a true testament to the amazing work that our healthcare team has achieved with community vaccinations in partnership with the Mercer County Department of Public Health,” said Ted Rogalski, administrator of Genesis Medical Center-Aledo.

The state will provide 400 doses directly to Genesis Medical Center-Aledo. This is in addition to the allocated doses the state distributes to existing health care partners, local health departments and pharmacies.

“I’m proud that we’re expanding this important program with a special focus on rural communities,” Pritzker said. “Adding nine critical access hospitals across Illinois, to begin receiving additional vaccine allocations, is a continuation of our mission to meet communities where they already are. Rural communities deserve the same protections from this virus that suburban and urban communities get.”

Excluding the day before Easter, Genesis holds Saturday COVID vaccination clinic from 8 am to noon in the GHG Clinic location in Aledo. Any resident 18 years and older should call 309-582-9450 to be scheduled. Residents can also be scheduled through the Mercer County Health Department or the Aledo Walmart.

“This is an effective plan to improve access to safe, efficacious vaccinations in rural communities,” said Rogalski. “We’re thankful on behalf of Aledo and Mercer County to be part of this plan. We all benefit when more are vaccinated.’’