FROM NEWS REPORTS

SHERRARD - Sherrard Volunteer Fire Department will hold their 19th annual soup supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the fire station.

Soups be serving include Chili, Oyster Stew, Chicken Noodle, Navy Bean and Ham, Vegetable Beef and Potato, along with breads, dessert, and beverage. Cost is by donation.