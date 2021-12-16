Christmas dinner at Messiah Lutheran Church

FROM NEWS REPORTS

Messiah Lutheran Church in Aledo will host a Community Christmas Dinner once again this year. Turkey, ham, and all the traditional trimmings will be prepared and served by members of the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be unable to serve guests in our dining room again this year. Therefore, all meals will be available through carry-out or delivery. We realize this is an inconvenience for some, as they look forward to time spent visiting with others on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, this is the situation we all have to live with during these difficult times. Still, we here at Messiah look forward to providing you with the tastes and smells of the holiday to which so many of you look forward. As always, there is no charge for the dinner; it is our church’s gift to the community.

Deliveries will begn at noon. Carry-outs will commence at 1 p.m. Due to the limited number of workers we are permitted to have and an anticipated rise in the number of deliveries, we feel we will need extra time to get those done before we can focus on the carry-outs. For those wishing to come and get their meal(s) in person, the church address is 509 N.E. Second St. We are asking people to park in the church parking lot on the east side of the building where we will bring your meal(s) out to you.

To give us an idea of how many to prepare for, please call the Church Office at 309-582-5261 by Tuesday, Dec. 22. When you call, please leave us your name, the number of meals needed, and a phone number where you can be reached. People wanting their dinner delivered also need to leave their address. All deliveries must be within the city limits of Aledo.

Messiah Lutheran has been hosting the Community Christmas Dinner since 1977, so this year marks our 45th anniversary. For several years in the beginning, we cooked all the food at the church, then transported everything to the Senior Center for serving. Now we cook and serve at Messiah Lutheran Church, and the dinner has grown from being known as a “senior” event to a community celebration. We would be happy to serve you as we honor the birth of our Savior on the best day of the year!

We look forward to serving you during this blessed Christmas season.