Illinois City announces Fireman's Festival

FROM NEWS REPORTS
Three members of the Illinois City Fire Department (Cole Sours, Mike Mier and Bill Evans) exercising an automobile extrication training. Using the new set of “Jaws of Life” that our fundraising contributed to with last years festival.

Illinois City Fireman’s Festival will be Saturday, August 13, in Illinois City. The event begins at 8 a.m. with a craft show and farmer's market. Pork chops will be served starting at 10 a.m. and will be available all day. There also will be a parade at 10 a.m., followed by the kids zone and family events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Mediocre fly-in and auto extrication demo will be at 2 p.m. Tommy T & the T-Bones will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Admission is free; bring your own beverages.