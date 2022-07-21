Real estate transactions

FROM NEWS REPORTS

Date Recorded: 7-13

Address: 643 Sincerest Court, Sherrard

Seller: Michael D. and Corliss N. Barndollar

Buyer: Dale L. and Jennifer J. Carton

Amt. $310,000

Date Recorded: 7-13

Address: 166 234th St., Alexis

Seller: Alois D. DeKeyrel, deceased, Thomas R. DeKeyrel, executor

Buyer: Thomas R. DeKeyrel, Tom DeKeyrel

Amt. $24,000

Date Recorded: 7-14

Address: 1056 Highway 67, Viola

Seller: Justin K. and Alexandria Becker

Buyer: Ronnie James Barber, Emily Chesney

Amt. $165,000

Date Recorded: 7-14

Address: 626 Prentiss Lane, New Boston

Seller: Ruth Ann Hagens, Ruth Phillips, Ruth Ann Phillips

Buyer: Kevin J. Zander

Amt. $79,200

Date Recorded: 7-15

Address: 303 SW Seventh St., Aledo

Seller: QCA Holdings LLC Series 1

Buyer: Morgan E. Gustafson

Amt. $65,656

Date Recorded: 7-15

Address: 706 N. College Lane, Aledo

Seller: M. Jean Ruggles

Buyer: Jeffrey J. Ruggles

Amt. $88,000

Date Recorded: 7-15

Address: NW Sixth Street, Aledo

Seller: Jade P. and Melissa Miller

Buyer: Troy A. Brock, Lynnsie Franklin

Amt. $16,000