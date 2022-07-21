Real estate transactions
Date Recorded: 7-13
Address: 643 Sincerest Court, Sherrard
Seller: Michael D. and Corliss N. Barndollar
Buyer: Dale L. and Jennifer J. Carton
Amt. $310,000
Date Recorded: 7-13
Address: 166 234th St., Alexis
Seller: Alois D. DeKeyrel, deceased, Thomas R. DeKeyrel, executor
Buyer: Thomas R. DeKeyrel, Tom DeKeyrel
Amt. $24,000
Date Recorded: 7-14
Address: 1056 Highway 67, Viola
Seller: Justin K. and Alexandria Becker
Buyer: Ronnie James Barber, Emily Chesney
Amt. $165,000
Date Recorded: 7-14
Address: 626 Prentiss Lane, New Boston
Seller: Ruth Ann Hagens, Ruth Phillips, Ruth Ann Phillips
Buyer: Kevin J. Zander
Amt. $79,200
Date Recorded: 7-15
Address: 303 SW Seventh St., Aledo
Seller: QCA Holdings LLC Series 1
Buyer: Morgan E. Gustafson
Amt. $65,656
Date Recorded: 7-15
Address: 706 N. College Lane, Aledo
Seller: M. Jean Ruggles
Buyer: Jeffrey J. Ruggles
Amt. $88,000
Date Recorded: 7-15
Address: NW Sixth Street, Aledo
Seller: Jade P. and Melissa Miller
Buyer: Troy A. Brock, Lynnsie Franklin
Amt. $16,000