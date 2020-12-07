Aledo Times Record

Curtis Nichols, 56, of Matherville, Illinois died Monday, November 30, 2020 at home.

Private memorial services will be held at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Memorials may be made to the family.

Curt was born February 22, 1964 in Waterloo, Iowa the son of Mike and Josephine Modzelewski Nichols. In 1995, he married Lena Layman in Little York. Curt was a jack of all trades who enjoyed tinkering on cars and dominated road construction.

Survivors include his wife: Lena Nichols; son: Kurt Patrick M. Layman; step children: Andria Litty and Richard Layman; 11 grandchildren; parents: Josephine Nichols and Mike Nichols and siblings: Gordon Nichols, Gene Nichols, Coylie Ries, Josie Smith and Sara Brite.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Debora Nichols.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.