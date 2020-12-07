Aledo Times Record

Roberta "Bobbie" Riddell Sedig-Ogren, 94 of Coos Bay, Oregon, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The world lost a beautiful soul this morning. Her warm smile, compassionate heart, indomitable spirit and positive outlook touched all who had the honor of knowing her. Roberta was born August 10, 1926, in Aledo, Illinois, the daughter of Ernest and Nelle Aaronson Riddell. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1944. Bobbie married Charles Sedig on December 16, 1947 in Aledo, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 10,1976. She later married Richard Ogren in Reno, Nevada in 1979.

Roberta was known as "Bobbie" by all of her family and friends. She was a beautician and worked at LaVanda's Curl and Clip in Aledo, Illinois and assisted her husband Charles in farming. In 1960 Charles and Bobbie moved to Coos Bay, Oregon. Her husband Charles worked for the CCC's and fell in love with the beauty of the Oregon Coast where Bobbie lived until her death.

She loved life, always thinking and caring for others before herself. She was a hard worker and loved dogs more than you'll ever know, also enjoyed camping, salmon fishing on the Rouge River, hummingbirds, flowers and especially the Oregon Coast.

She is survived by her husband Richard Ogren of Coos Bay, Oregon and two step-children. Her sister Ernestine Sedig of Aledo, Illinois. Many Nieces and nephews whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Sedig and sisters Lorena Johnson and Donna Johnson.