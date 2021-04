Aledo Times Record

The Mercer County Golden Eagles varsity volleyball team defeated Wethersfield 25-21, 25-18 on Monday, April 5. Kiersten Cox had 6 kills. Ava Ruggles had 11 assists. Anna Wagner had 9 digs. Natalie Finch had 4 ace serves.

The junior varsity team fell to Wethersfield 24-26, 12-25.