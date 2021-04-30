Rockridge defeats Monmouth-Roseville in varsity football

Aledo Times Record

The Rockridge Rockets varsity football team defeated Monmouth-Roseville, 56-28, on April 23.

Rockridge's Peyton Locke had 17 carries for 214 yards, resulting in four touchdowns. Brayden Deem had five carries for 48 yards, resulting in one touchdown.

Rockridge's Brayden Deem had 11 completed passes out of 16 attempts, with 192 years, resulting in 192 yards.

Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell had four receipts resulting in 41 yds. Jenson Whiteman had three receipts resulting in 73 yards and one touchdown. Nate Henry had two receipts resulting in 39 yards and one touchdown. Peyton Locke had one receipt resulting in 21 yards and one touchdown.

Kicker Otto Fox had five good kicks. Rockridge also had two good PAT's.